Warm afternoons ahead

A stagnant weather pattern of partly cloudy and warm afternoons, followed by cool nights, will continue for the near future. Much of the area is experiencing a serious drought, with no relief in sight. There is no significant rain expected over the next seven days.

In the tropics, Hurricane Tammy is currently bringing rain and wind to the Lesser Antilles before turning out to sea.

THE NEXT FEW DAYS:

A weak front will push through the area tonight, bringing drier air. This dry air, combined with mostly clear skies, will result in cooler temperatures overnight, dropping into the 50s and upper 40s inland. This means that those starting their Saturday morning early might need a jacket, but temperatures will be much warmer in the afternoon, reaching the low to mid-80s.

