‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s been exactly one week since a local man tragically died after his boat capsized on the Alabama River.

Family members identified the victim as 73-year-old Chuck Peyregne.

“Chuck Peyregne- just a man of integrity, a man that loved the Lord, obviously loved his community. Just a man that loved God and loved people.” said Shane Jones, Executive Pastor at Oak Park Church in Mobile.

On October 16, the Coast Guard Sector of Mobile says a 27-foot tugboat capsized on the Alabama River near mile marker 27. The next day, Daphne Search and Rescue recovered a body involved in the accident.

“Somebody said today at the funeral- we’ve got big shoes to fill and not just one person’s going to be able to fill Chuck’s shoes. It’s going to take multiple people to what Chuck did because of Chuck’s heart,” said Jones.

Jones served alongside Peyregne for years. In fact, Peyregne launched the church’s first-ever disaster relief ministry in 2016.

“Chuck was very inspirational in this dream that is now reality. You see it behind me- the kitchen we were able to get that was kind of Chuck’s dream. He drew out the plans for the trailer, went to Orlando and had the trailer built,” said Jones. “Anytime a disaster hits anywhere in the Southeast, we pack up a load of people and go and see and feed as many people as we can feed, usually 1200 to 1500 meals a day.”

Peyregne’s dream took off. A disaster relief warehouse now sits on the church’s campus...packed with containers of food and life-saving items from top to bottom.

“You name it, Chuck did it,” added Jones. “Mainly, Chuck was our chef cook anytime we went on a disaster relief trip- he was the main guy that did all the cooking and organized all the cooking.”

Jones says Peyregne has made an eternal impact not only on his church family but the entire community. Click here to learn more about Peyregne’s legacy.

