Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A nonprofit organization created to help the city animal shelter hosted an event earlier to free up space at the shelter.

“Come adopt a pet!”

Those are the words of TC Hamilton, a little kid who attended a halloween themed event known as Barkoween on Saturday for dogs in Mobile. Hamilton and his mom stopped by because they had been eying one of the animals up for adoption named Brooks.

“What I like about Brooks is that he’s kind of calm and I like ‘em that he’s like fast and he’s calm,” said Hamilton.

Though they were unable to take any animals home following the event, whoever they choose will be their first pet.

“I’m feeling really excited,” said Hamilton.

Gatherings like this are events the nonprofit organization Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter typically hosts. The organization was created almost 20 years ago to collect monetary donations that the city shelter cannot accept. The nonprofit also pulls animals from the city shelter often to help them find a permanent home and free up space at the city shelter.

“We have a lot of dogs. I mean, that’s just how it is right now. And especially with summer and summer is the fullest you are throughout the year,” explained Rachel Aune, a board member of Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter.

Proceeds from the dunk tank at Barkoween will go towards spay and neutering services.

“We are spending roughly $1,000 a week spaying and neutering animals within the city of Mobile and within the city shelter,” said Aune.

Hamilton and his mom had plenty of dogs at Barkoween to choose from including German Shepherds, husky mixes and lab mixes, just to name a few.

“We have so many really really good dogs that have been here for a long time that are just looking for their home and cats too – we have everything,” said Aune.

For a list of the animals up for adoption that are in the care of the Friends of Mobile Animal Shelter, click here.

