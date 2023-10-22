Mostly cloudy conditions persist

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - October is usually the driest month of the year for the Gulf Coast. The forecast for the rest of the month is very consistent, with dry conditions expected. The dryness will likely worsen drought conditions in our area. There is little to no rain expected in the long-range forecast. Temperatures in the long-range outlook will also be consistently high, with an upper-level ridge bringing above average temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

In the short term, mostly cloudy conditions will persist. Temperatures will be warm, ranging from the low to mid 80s.

SUNDAY:

Sunday will see mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the afternoon. Highs will range from near 80 along the coast to the middle to upper 80s elsewhere. In the evening, skies will remain mostly cloudy and temperatures will gradually fall into the 60s overnight.

At the beaches on Sunday, the rip current risk is low.

THE WEEK AHEAD:

Little chances are expected over the next 7 days. Temperatures in the low to mid 80s and partly cloudy skies are expected. Dry conditions will continue.

TROPICS:

Impacts from Hurricane Tammy will continue over the Leeward Islands today, before the system moves north into the Atlantic early Monday. Tammy is expected to remain a hurricane through early next week, gradually weakening in the middle of the Atlantic.

In other parts of the tropics, a tropical disturbance in the southern Caribbean has a medium chance for development before it moves inland late Monday.

