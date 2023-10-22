MPD looking for missing person

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 18-year-old who has autism.

Aaron Oliver left his residence on foot today which is located at the 6000 block of Marle Road.

Oliver is 5′11″ tall with blue eyes, blonde hair, was last seen wearing a Theodore graduation shirt that said “2023″ in bright red, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Anyone who sees Aaron is asked to contact MPD at (251) 208-7211.

