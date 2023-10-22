OCSO: Two injured in early morning drive-by shooting

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report two people are injured after being shot at in the early morning hours Sunday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victims were reportedly in a car driving down Racetrack Road when another car pulled up to them, and someone from inside the car shot at them.

Authorities said the victims were both shot but were conscious and drove themselves to a hospital. Deputies said when they arrived at the hospital, both victims were still awake and alert. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Deputies said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in Pensacola, Destin, and on Okaloosa Island.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident and ask anyone with any information about this incident to call their office or the Emerald Coast Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.