Advertise With Us
Hire One

OCSO: Two injured in early morning drive-by shooting

They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in...
They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in Pensacola, Destin, and on Okaloosa Island.(OCSO)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies report two people are injured after being shot at in the early morning hours Sunday.

Deputies said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victims were reportedly in a car driving down Racetrack Road when another car pulled up to them, and someone from inside the car shot at them.

Authorities said the victims were both shot but were conscious and drove themselves to a hospital. Deputies said when they arrived at the hospital, both victims were still awake and alert. The injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.

Deputies said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in Pensacola, Destin, and on Okaloosa Island.

Investigators with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office are looking into the incident and ask anyone with any information about this incident to call their office or the Emerald Coast Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident