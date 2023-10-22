Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 can confirm at least four people were shot overnight in Meridian, and at least one person is dead. Multiple vehicles and businesses were hit by gunfire as well.

The shooting started outside Legends Bistro and Lounge at 5th Street and 24th Ave.

One eye witness told News 11 that the shooting did not happen inside Legends Bistro and Lounge but that people were escaping into the establishment seeking shelter from the gunshots.

Law enforcement confirmed a really large crowd at the time of the shooting. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirms they were called to assist with the incident.

There is no information about who the suspects are at this time or the motive behind the shooting.

News 11 has contacted Meridian Police and the City of Meridian but has not received information or a statement.

