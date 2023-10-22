Advertise With Us
Hire One

Overnight shooting kills one and injures others outside Meridian nightclub

Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting
Car hit by bullet in Meridian shooting(WTOK - TV)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK News 11 can confirm at least four people were shot overnight in Meridian, and at least one person is dead. Multiple vehicles and businesses were hit by gunfire as well.

The shooting started outside Legends Bistro and Lounge at 5th Street and 24th Ave.

One eye witness told News 11 that the shooting did not happen inside Legends Bistro and Lounge but that people were escaping into the establishment seeking shelter from the gunshots.

Law enforcement confirmed a really large crowd at the time of the shooting. Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department confirms they were called to assist with the incident.

There is no information about who the suspects are at this time or the motive behind the shooting.

News 11 has contacted Meridian Police and the City of Meridian but has not received information or a statement.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in...
OCSO: Two injured in early morning drive-by shooting
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
Mobile nonprofit raises money for city animal shelter
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident
‘He loved God and people’; close friend honors local man who died in a tugboat accident