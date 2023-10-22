Semmes man seeks delay in COVID fraud trial; two co-defendants set to plead guilty

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Semmes man has asked a judge to postpone his federal fraud trial as two alleged members of a conspiracy is he accused of directing from prison prepare to plead guilty.

Adrian Lemoyne Lacey, 45, is scheduled to go on trial beginning Oct. 30, but his lawyer on Friday asked for a delay because a key defense witness is in federal custody and unable to travel to Alabama.

Separately, prosecutors on Friday announced their intention to introduce evidence of Lacey’s previous convictions. Ordinarily, evidence of a defendant’s prior “bad acts” is inadmissible so as not to unfair prejudice the jury. But there are exceptions if the prior crimes if they prove “motive, opportunity, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, absence of mistake, or lack of accident.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office argues that Lacey’s convictions in 2012 of mail fraud and in 2014 of wire fraud and aggravated identity theft are relevant in this context.

“The prior convictions are strikingly similar to the charged offenses in this case,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Kasee Heisterhagen wrote. “Lacey’s mail fraud scheme involved fraudulently obtaining money from the Deepwater Horizon Oil Spill Trust. The fraud scheme which led to Lacey’s 2014 guilty plea and conviction involved similar conduct as the criminal scheme here.”

In the current case, prosecutors allege that Lacey orchestrated an elaborate conspiracy to defraud federal COVID-19 relief programs while he was imprisoned on unrelated charges. He is one of dozens of people prosecuted in Mobile for COVID fraud, but this case is one of the most complex to date, involving a half-dozen defendants, multiple programs and hundreds of thousands of dollars.

On Monday, two co-defendants are scheduled to plead guilty – Ura Clerk to wire fraud and Danielle Catrice Vines to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

A plea agreement signed by Clerk indicates that he and Lacey, while they were locked up at the Forrest City Federal Correctional Institution in Arkansas used a smuggled cell phone to communicate with others to prepare fraudulent applications under Economic Injury Disaster Loan program.

According to the document, Lacey obtained people’s names, addresses, Social Security numbers and other information needed to make the fraudulent applications. Members of the conspiracy would make electronic transfers between bank accounts and issue and deposit unlawful and illegally altered checks, according to the plea agreement. They also would create false and forged employer records, including W-2 records, as well as IRS documents, the plea agreement states.

Conspirators then would make unlaw in-person withdrawals from bank accounts and automated teller machines, according to the plea agreement.

Clerk’s plea agreement cites one example, a July 2020 fraudulent application submitted to the Small Business Administration. It used the genuine name and taxpayer identification number of a business, along with the owner’s personal Social Security number. Conspirators created a false email account and mailing address in order to apply for the loan.

The victim reported suspected identity theft in November 2021. As a result, the Small Business Administration did not process the $130,687 loan.

According to Clerk’s plea agreement, he and Lacey instructed a co-conspirator outside of prison on how the loan program worked. That co-conspirator made transactions with a Regions Bank account set up without the victim’s permission.

In a written plea agreement signed by Vines, she admitted to participating in the scheme. She admitted that she helped move proceeds from a $103,300 COVID loan that conspirators applied for in the name of an identity theft victim.

Vines admitted that she transferred $15,395 to her Navigator Credit Union account from a BB&T account created in the victim’s name. Vines then withdrew $13,395 from the credit union in Mobile and transferred it in cash to co-defendant Latoria Walker, according to the plea document.

The plea document also indicates that Vines submitted a fraudulent application under the Paycheck Protection Program, created by Congress in 2020 to help keep people on payrolls when the pandemic shut down commerce. The plea agreement states that Vines applied in her own name, falsely representing that she was the sole proprietor of a beauty salon that had gross revenues of $95,626 in tax year 2019 and that she had monthly payroll expenses of $19,922.

Lacey’s request to postpone his trial cites a witness got out of prison in Ma but remains in federal custody at a re-entry center in Memphis. Assistant Federal Defender Peter Madden wrote that U.S. Marshals Service told him it would take 30 days or longer to arrange for his transport to Mobile.

The witness, Madden wrote, is “central to the defendant’s theory of the case.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office opposes the delay.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.