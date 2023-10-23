2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A drive-by shooting sent two men to an area hospital early Sunday morning in Okaloosa County.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were driving down Racetrack Road around 2:30 a.m. when another car pulled up to them and someone inside shot at them.

They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in Pensacola, Destin, and on Okaloosa Island. (OCSO)

Both men were struck by gunfire and drove themselves to the hospital, Both were conscious and alert when deputies arrived at the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The men told deputies that had been out earlier in Pensacola as well as nightspots in Destin and on Okaloosa Island, the OCSO said.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400, or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.