Advertise With Us
Hire One

2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Okaloosa County

It happened early Sunday morning on Racetrack Road.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - A drive-by shooting sent two men to an area hospital early Sunday morning in Okaloosa County.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the victims were driving down Racetrack Road around 2:30 a.m. when another car pulled up to them and someone inside shot at them.

They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in...
They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in Pensacola, Destin, and on Okaloosa Island.(OCSO)

Both men were struck by gunfire and drove themselves to the hospital, Both were conscious and alert when deputies arrived at the hospital and their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

The men told deputies that had been out earlier in Pensacola as well as nightspots in Destin and on Okaloosa Island, the OCSO said.

No suspect has been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400, or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Okaloosa County
2 men wounded in drive-by shooting in Okaloosa County
U.S. Sen. Katie Britt
Sen. Katie Britt shares statement on Israel during press conference
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey is charged with defrauding COVID-19 relief programs.
Semmes man seeks delay in COVID fraud trial; two co-defendants set to plead guilty
They said the victims told them they had been out earlier in the evening at nightspots in...
OCSO: Two injured in early morning drive-by shooting