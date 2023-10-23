Advertise With Us
ALEA working multiple-vehicle crash on Alabama 56 in Washington County

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Authorities are on the scene this morning of a large crash involving multiple vehicles on Alabama 56 in Washington County.

This is between Chatom and Wagarville.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reports that approximately 10 to 14 vehicles are involved and at least one person has been transported to a hospital.

ALEA said the crash occurred just after 5 a.m.

