DI’s Jeremiah Denton Airport closure to last several months

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - A reminder to anyone who uses the airport on Dauphin Island: The Jeremiah Denton Airport is closed for improvements.

The airport shut down on Oct. 16.

The airport is a county-owned, public-use facility northwest of the central business district of Dauphin Island and is situated near Mobile Bay west of the Aloe Cay Channel.

Mobile County Engineering and Public Works Department has issued appropriate advance notifications to the FAA and others.

The county expects the closure to last two months.

