Early morning standoff in Mobile ends with man in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Midtown Mobile overnight when officers arrived in reference to several outstanding warrants, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this morning that officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the home in the 100 block of Randolph Street.

The MPD said 43-year-old Clarence White barricaded himself inside the residence, but no one was injured as he was taken into custody.

Police said White threatened officers and then fired shots at them before barricading himself inside a home. A SWAT team responded and after negotiations White voluntarily surrendered unarmed and was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Authorities said White will be charged with attempted murder in addition to other charges.

