Emergency shelter for homeless women in the region holds annual fundraiser

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - McKemie Place, an emergency shelter for homeless women in the region, held its annual fundraiser on Sunday afternoon.

Guests relished live music, enticing cuisine and yard games at The Insider on Dauphin Street. Behind all of the fun lies an even greater purpose.

The event, Build Hope, raised money for McKemie Place. Mary Greenleaf, a volunteer at the home, praises McKemie’s influence in the community.

“The great thing about the shelter is- they make sure the women are well-taken care of. They get their first foot in the door with moving on and finding a better life for themselves,” said Greenleaf.

The safe haven, founded in 2007, is a temporary stop for women to get back on their feet

“It helps us raise funds to get our ladies rehabilitated, get them on proper medication they may need, back in the job force, and get their own house,” said Katie Bonner, President of the Board at McKemie Place. “It keeps them off the streets of Downtown Mobile, and they have a place to sleep and we usually house anywhere from 50-70 women a night.”

Bonner says in order to keep their doors open, events like these are a must.

“With the cold season coming and the temperatures dropping, we’ll have more women and people don’t think about it- it’s just not just a warm place to sleep. It’s showers, it’s meals, it’s clothes,” added Bonner.

A silent auction raffled off some coveted prizes.

“We have several things, mostly from local businesses. There’s a package from my dad’s dental office- Dr. Greenleaf- he’s donating some appointments. And there’s a few restaurants that have gift cards,” said Greenleaf.

The nonprofit says the money raised on Sunday is a gift that keeps on giving.

“The women there are so grateful. They are so driven. They have great ambition...and again, this is a transitional phase for them. And they want to see a new light,” added Anna Greenleaf, Treasurer at McKemie Place.

McKemie Place is always taking donations. Click here to learn more about how you can get involved.

