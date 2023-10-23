Advertise With Us
Former Auburn Tiger WR signs with XFL

Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) breaks away from Washington defensive back Austin Joyner...
Auburn wide receiver Ryan Davis (23) breaks away from Washington defensive back Austin Joyner (4) as he returns a punt for a big gain in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(AP)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One of the most prominent wide receivers to play for the Auburn Tigers in the last decade has signed with the XFL, according to a league post.

Ryan Davis, who is the Auburn all-time career receptions leader with 178 career receptions, signed with the XFL’s Vegas Vipers October 18. Davis signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and was cut before the regular season began. Davis then signed and played for the Tampa Bay Vipers in the XFL in 2020 before the league season was cut short due to COVID.

Davis played in the Canadian Football League for the Ottawa Redblacks during the 2021-2022 seasons and led the team with 55 receptions for 589 yards and two touchdowns during his rookie season, earning him a nominee for the CFL ‘Most Outstanding Rookie’ award.

Davis’ signing with the Vegas Vipers comes after the news of a likely merger between the USFL and XFL, the two most prominent spring football leagues.

