Mobile PD: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Midtown home

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Midtown Mobile overnight when officers arrived in reference to several outstanding warrants, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this morning that officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Randolph Street.

The MPD said the subject barricaded himself inside the residence, but no one was injured as he was taken into custody.

Additional details will be provided when information becomes available, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.