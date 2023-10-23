Advertise With Us
Hire One

How modern tech is transforming breast cancer care

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Breast cancer remains an urgent concern, with 1 in 8 women confronting it in their lifetimes. Just in time for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Dr. Alberty, a leading surgeon at the forefront of medical innovation, shares his knowledge on how modern technology is transforming breast cancer care.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Mobile’s Derby Darlings back with ‘Monster Mashup’ event
Mobile’s Derby Darlings back with ‘Monster Mashup’ event
VIVA Health: Annual enrollment period
VIVA Health: Annual enrollment period
Upcoming events at Eastern Shore Centre
Upcoming events at Eastern Shore Centre
Barrow Fine Furniture: Dining room tables for the holidays
Barrow Fine Furniture: Dining room tables for the holidays