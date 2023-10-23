Advertise With Us
Hire One

Mobile PD: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Midtown home

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man is in custody after barricading himself inside a home in Midtown Mobile overnight when officers arrived in reference to several outstanding warrants, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said this morning that officers responded to the home in the 100 block of Randolph Street.

The MPD said the subject barricaded himself inside the residence, but no one was injured as he was taken into custody.

Additional details will be provided when information becomes available, police said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

Mobile PD: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Midtown home
Mobile PD: Man in custody after barricading himself inside Midtown home
Heavy police presence on Randolph Street
Heavy police presence on Randolph Street
The event also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations.
Semmes Fall Festival held Sunday
The event also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations.
Semmes Fall Festival held Sunday