Bond granted for 19-year-old accused of firing shots at Yester Oaks Shopping Center

Police said this incident began with an argument.
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Wednesday granted a $150,000 bond to Jeremiah Pettway, the suspect in shooting at a Mobile strip mall that occurred Monday morning.

The parking lot at the Yester Oaks Shopping Center was swarmed with police and shell casings. Mobile police say this all started around 10:30 a.m. Monday at a nearby gas station before moving over to the shopping center. Officers say five people were arguing when shots were fired in the parking lot. Brian Grimes was driving down Airport when it happened.

“Out of nowhere, I hear gunshots, probably like 10-12 gunshots. Of course when you hear that you think oh crap where’s it coming from,” said Brian Grimes. “So at that point, I look over in the parking lot and see a gentleman crouched behind a car returning gunfire about 10-12 shots there too.”

Man facing robbery and kidnapping has bond hearing

Grimes says he took cover and started questioning why all this was happening.

“I’m thinking it’s Monday morning, what are we doing,” added Grimes. “I can’t believe this is happening first of all just the shock of it all. Then of course your thoughts go to is anybody hit or is anybody in danger or is this thing escalating into something bigger.”

Officers say five people were arguing when shots were fired in the parking lot.(Daeshen Smith | WALA)

Mobile Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Pettway after investigators say Pettway got into an unknown woman’s car, armed with a gun, and ordered her to drive away. Officers were able to arrest him without further incident. Pettway has been booked into Metro Jail and charged with kidnapping and robbery.

