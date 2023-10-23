Mobile’s Derby Darlings back with ‘Monster Mashup’ event

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile’s roller derby team, the Derby Darlings, will host the Monster Mashup—a two-game roller derby event—at the Downtown Civic Center Expo Hall on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Like many organizations, the Derby Darlings (MDD) were hit hard by the pandemic shutdown. But after a two-year hiatus and an 18-month-long rebuilding campaign, they’re fired up and ready to make their post-pandemic comeback!

Roller derby is a full-contact sport played on roller skates and focused on athleticism, strategy, agility, endurance, and teamwork. Founded in 2011, MDD remains the premier roller derby team for the Mobile and Gulf Coast areas for women-identifying and non-binary skaters. MDD plays flat-track roller derby and is governed by the Women’s Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA).

Doors open: 3 p.m.

First game: 4 p.m.

Second game: 6 p.m.

Tickets are $10 each.

Facebook.com/mobilesderbydarlings

Brownpapertickets.com – Keyword “Monster Mashup”

