Semmes Fall Festival held Sunday

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Sunday brought perfect weather for the annual Semmes Fall Festival held at Mary G. Montgomery High School.

The event, a citywide festival with over 150 vendors, also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations. Along with VIP parking, the festival featured plant sales, games and activities for the kids, a mechanical bull and a rock climbing wall.

“There are costume contests for all ages. We have 0 to 3, 4 to 6, and of course 7 to 9. It’s in the 12 and adult costume contest, as well,” said Liz Lovelady, events coordinator and community outreach with the city of Semmes. “It’s crazy how many adults are in costume contests. There are kids everywhere. One thing’s for sure, Semmes shows up.”

There was also a movie night on the football field after the festival ended.

