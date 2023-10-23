Advertise With Us
Hire One

Semmes Fall Festival held Sunday

The event also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMMES, Ala. (WALA) - Sunday brought perfect weather for the annual Semmes Fall Festival held at Mary G. Montgomery High School.

The event, a citywide festival with over 150 vendors, also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations. Along with VIP parking, the festival featured plant sales, games and activities for the kids, a mechanical bull and a rock climbing wall.

“There are costume contests for all ages. We have 0 to 3, 4 to 6, and of course 7 to 9. It’s in the 12 and adult costume contest, as well,” said Liz Lovelady, events coordinator and community outreach with the city of Semmes. “It’s crazy how many adults are in costume contests. There are kids everywhere. One thing’s for sure, Semmes shows up.”

There was also a movie night on the football field after the festival ended.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

The event also served as a fundraising platform for local schools and organizations.
Semmes Fall Festival held Sunday
Emergency shelter for homeless women in the region holds annual fundraiser
Emergency shelter for homeless women in the region holds annual fundraiser
Emergency shelter for homeless women in the region holds annual fundraiser
Emergency shelter for homeless women in the region holds annual fundraiser
DI’s Jeremiah Denton Airport closure to last several months
DI’s Jeremiah Denton Airport closure to last several months