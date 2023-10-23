Upcoming events at Eastern Shore Centre

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5:00pm, the First Annual Bulls on Brooms Witches Ride will parade through the streets of the Eastern Shore Centre on decorated bicycles and golf carts to raise money for the City of Spanish Fort’s Athletic Program.

Since opening in 2004, the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort, Alabama has hosted a community trick-or-treat for the kids of the Eastern Shore. In 2019, costume contests for all ages were added to the mix, and the new tradition of a Spooktacular Halloween began. This year, The Toro Foundation, a 501c3, non-profit organization, has partnered with Eastern Shore Centre to bring the community of Spanish Fort together to help raise money and support for all sports programs in the City of Spanish Fort. “Since the Spring the Toro Foundation has been able to provide tremendous funding for multiple programs - baseball, softball, golf, cheer, dance, and football, including game shuttles and meals for volleyball and basketball games,” says Greg Walker, Toro Foundation Board Member, “A rider’s participation is a small contribution, but it goes such a long way in supporting all athletes in Spanish Fort.”

Tickets to participate as a single bike rider are $25, and $100 registers up to 4 people to ride a golf cart. Online registration for the ride will remain open until October 27, 2023. You can register and purchase t-shirts by visiting the link: //bity.ly/3RZWJ62.

In addition to Eastern Shore Centre’s annual trick-or-treat and costume contests, Spanish Fort High School students will have 11 fall festival games with prizes for the kids in the ESC courtyard. The costume contest will be awarded for the following categories: Best Decorated Ride, Best Rider Costume (ages 18+), Most Creative Costume (baby - age 10), and Most Creative Costume (ages 11 - 17).

The festivities begin when the Bulls on Brooms Ride at 5:00pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023.. Riders will be throwing candy to all those lining the sidewalks of Eastern Shore Centre, and immediately following the parade, the Merchant Trick-or-Treat, Costume Contest registration and Fall Festival will begin. The Costume Contest registration will take place on both sides of the stage, and the Fall Festival will be set up in the courtyard. All award winners will be announced on stage in the ESC Courtyard at 7:15pm.

30500 Hwy 181, Spanish Fort, AL 3652

www.easternshorecentre.com

For more information and tickets: https://facebook.com/events/s/spooktacular-halloween-at-esc/315511731088826/

