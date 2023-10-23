Advertise With Us
Hire One

Upcoming events at Eastern Shore Centre

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 5:00pm, the First Annual Bulls on Brooms Witches Ride will parade through the streets of the Eastern Shore Centre on decorated bicycles and golf carts to raise money for the City of Spanish Fort’s Athletic Program.

Since opening in 2004, the Eastern Shore Centre in Spanish Fort, Alabama has hosted a community trick-or-treat for the kids of the Eastern Shore. In 2019, costume contests for all ages were added to the mix, and the new tradition of a Spooktacular Halloween began. This year, The Toro Foundation, a 501c3, non-profit organization, has partnered with Eastern Shore Centre to bring the community of Spanish Fort together to help raise money and support for all sports programs in the City of Spanish Fort. “Since the Spring the Toro Foundation has been able to provide tremendous funding for multiple programs - baseball, softball, golf, cheer, dance, and football, including game shuttles and meals for volleyball and basketball games,” says Greg Walker, Toro Foundation Board Member, “A rider’s participation is a small contribution, but it goes such a long way in supporting all athletes in Spanish Fort.”

Tickets to participate as a single bike rider are $25, and $100 registers up to 4 people to ride a golf cart. Online registration for the ride will remain open until October 27, 2023. You can register and purchase t-shirts by visiting the link: //bity.ly/3RZWJ62.

In addition to Eastern Shore Centre’s annual trick-or-treat and costume contests, Spanish Fort High School students will have 11 fall festival games with prizes for the kids in the ESC courtyard. The costume contest will be awarded for the following categories: Best Decorated Ride, Best Rider Costume (ages 18+), Most Creative Costume (baby - age 10), and Most Creative Costume (ages 11 - 17).

The festivities begin when the Bulls on Brooms Ride at 5:00pm on Saturday, October 28, 2023.. Riders will be throwing candy to all those lining the sidewalks of Eastern Shore Centre, and immediately following the parade, the Merchant Trick-or-Treat, Costume Contest registration and Fall Festival will begin. The Costume Contest registration will take place on both sides of the stage, and the Fall Festival will be set up in the courtyard. All award winners will be announced on stage in the ESC Courtyard at 7:15pm.

Spooktacular Halloween & Bulls on Brooms Witches Ride at Eastern Shore Centre

30500 Hwy 181, Spanish Fort, AL 3652

www.easternshorecentre.com

For more information and tickets: https://facebook.com/events/s/spooktacular-halloween-at-esc/315511731088826/

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Adrian Lemoyne Lacey
Appeals court orders Mobile-based federal judge to spell out reasons for detaining Semmes man
An older woman and her son, who were homeless, used cell phone charging cords to hang...
Homeless mother and son hang themselves behind Dothan store
Bryant Ramey, a music teacher for the Baldwin County Board of Education, is accused of...
Baldwin County public school music teacher arrested on child porn charges

Latest News

How modern tech is transforming breast cancer care
How modern tech is transforming breast cancer care
Mobile’s Derby Darlings back with ‘Monster Mashup’ event
Mobile’s Derby Darlings back with ‘Monster Mashup’ event
VIVA Health: Annual enrollment period
VIVA Health: Annual enrollment period
Barrow Fine Furniture: Dining room tables for the holidays
Barrow Fine Furniture: Dining room tables for the holidays