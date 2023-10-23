VIVA Health: Annual enrollment period

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It’s Annual Enrollment Period for Medicare and local Viva Medicare plan receives elite 5-Star national ranking from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for third year in a row. What this means for Medicare-eligible Alabamians and their enrollment periods.

Learn more in the Q&A below:

Q: It’s an important time of year for Medicare-eligible Alabamians. Can you tell us what’s going on?

A: It’s Annual Enrollment Period or AEP, which is the time of year when Medicare and Medicare Advantage members can change their health plan for the upcoming year. AEP starts October 15th and is open until December 7th. Almost anyone with Medicare Parts A and B can join, switch, or drop a Medicare Advantage plan or Medicare Prescription Drug Plan during AEP. If you’re currently on original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan and want to switch to another plan, now’s the time to do it.

Q: Who qualifies to enroll in a Medicare plan?

A: To enroll in any Medicare or Medicare Advantage plan, you must be 65 or older, but if you’re under age 65, you may still quality if you have certain disabilities and certain types of kidney disease or ALS.

Q: You mentioned original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans. What’s the difference?

A: Original Medicare covers Medicare Part A, which is your hospital insurance, and Part B, which is your medical insurance. Medicare Advantage plans, like Viva Medicare, cover everything Original Medicare covers and also includes prescription drug coverage. Depending on the plan, you also get extra benefits and services, including dental and over-the counter allowances, access to gyms, and other extra benefits.

Q: Medicare Annual Enrollment Period ends December 7th but are there any other times someone can change plans?

A: We’re excited to share that Viva Medicare has received a 5-Star rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services for the third year in a row. This is great news for Medicare-eligible Alabamians because 5-Star plans get a special enrollment period that allows Medicare members to switch from their current Medicare plan to a Medicare plan with a 5-Star rating beyond the Annual Enrollment Period. The change can only happen once per year and, again, only plans with a 5-star rating are able to enroll current Medicare members into their plan after December 7th.

Q: How can people learn more about Medicare and Annual or Special Enrollment Periods?

A: They can visit medicare.gov or vivahealth.com/medicare. We are also happy to answer questions on the phone at 1-888-830-VIVA (8482). TTY users should dial 711. Our licensed sales agents are available from 8am to 8pm, 7 days a week during AEP.

