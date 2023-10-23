Advertise With Us
Warm week ahead

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Our Monday has started with mild, pleasant temperatures with little need for a jacket. We will, warm up quickly, under mostly sunny skies, and hit highs in the mid 80s this afternoon. That’s well above the normal upper 70s.

By Tuesday a northeast flow will dial back the highs a bit, but not by much. We’ll still have above normal temps in the low 80s through the rest of the week.

The weather may be quite nice, but unfortunately there’s no rain in the forecast anytime soon. That means the drought conditions will persist.

Tropics: Tammy is spinning out to sea. At this point only Bermuda will need to worry about this storm. Another area could develop soon off the coast of Costa Rico in the SW Caribbean. This system will move into and across Central America and not be a threat to the Gulf.

