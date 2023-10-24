Advertise With Us
Chickasaw man arrested for assaulting his roommate

Chickasaw man arrested for assaulting his roommate
By Ariel Mallory
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:27 PM CDT
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - According to Chickasaw Police Chief Tommy McDuffie, on Sunday night, Oct. 22, around 9:15 p.m., police received a call about an assault at the 300 block of Garden Lane.

Police discovered the victim was laying down in bed when he heard his roommate in the living room screaming.

The victim went to find out what was going on and Calvin Crosby, his roommate, pulled out a box cutter and cut him across the face

Crosby fled the house and called the police asking for a ride back to the residence to get his things.

When police interviewed him, he claimed it was self defense.

Crosby said a few months prior he was choked by the roommate.

McDuffie said they were living together for a few months.

Crosby admitted to the assault when asked by police and McDuffie said he was charged with second-degree assault.

The victim’s injuries are considered very severe, authorities said, and Crosby’s charges were upgraded Wednesday morning to first-degree assault.

