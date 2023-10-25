Advertise With Us
Alabama under fire alert as droughts continue across state

Dry conditions leading to brush fires across Alabama
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:09 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are bone dry across the state. The new drought map releases Thursday and as our First Alert Weather Team says, the dry conditions are getting worse. Alabama is under a fire alert with many of us being told not to burn anything outside. In many parts of the state, it is dry, powdery, and windy. Tuscaloosa County is no exception.

The Tuscaloosa Fire Department is especially keen on this because 8% of its annual fires are considered grass or field fires. Tuscaloosa County is among the 32 northern counties where the Alabama Forestry Commission won’t be issuing any burn permits. The forestry commission says it’s responded to more than 100 wildfires just in the last seven days somewhere in Alabama.

“Right now we are not issuing any burn permits and our jurisdiction being on the safe side. However, there have been instances where we have allowed burning at some of our homecoming festivities with bonfires because we have adequate personnel, manpower, and water at the site,” said Tuscaloosa City Fire Marshal Patrick Stines.

“With the lack of rainfall and the weather conditions, with the wind being like it is, even a small fire can become very large, very quickly,” said Pickens County Firefighters Association Booty Cox.

No rain is expected in the forecast over the next few days.

