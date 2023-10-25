Daphne’s Southwood Kitchen to be featured on The Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Some major recognition is coming to a Daphne restaurant this week. Southwood Kitchen will be featured on The Food Network’s, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives Friday, October 27, 2023.

Triple D episode featuring Southwood Kitchen to air Friday, October 27, 2023 on The Food Network (Hal Scheurich)

It was a busy lunch crowd at Southwood Kitchen on Wednesday. Owner and Executive Chef, Jeremiah Matthews has turned Southwood Kitchen into a huge success since opening the doors in 2017. While repeat customers are probably the best testament to a job well done, it doesn’t hurt when Food Network star, Guy Fiery calls on you to be featured in his hit show, Diners, Drive-ins and Dives.

“They reached out to me via email. A few phone calls later, we had kind of set everything up and here they were, three weeks after that,” Matthews recalled.

That was in June. Mathews said he’s not sure how the word got out but was happy to share some of his fan-favorite food on the show.

“So, we did the Wagyu French Dip…Snake River Farms Wagyu. We also did our…also Snake River Farms Kurobuta Pork Shank. You know, we braise the pork shank, Robuchon potatoes, heirloom carrots and peas,” Matthews said. “The French Dip’s probably the most popular on the lunch menu with the exception of maybe the burger.”

Southwood regulars are excited to see their favorite foods featured on the show bit said it’s no surprise the restaurant was chosen.

“A good hamburger nowadays is hard to find, especially coming from a chef’s side,” said Southwood regular, Taylor Gaston. “The ones that they have here is phenomenal and it doesn’t surprise me at all.”

“I’m excited because they deserve it,” added Diana Wall. “The food here is absolutely delicious, but I’m worried that we’ll never find a seat here again when the word gets out.”

Not to worry. There will soon be plenty more seats open at Matthews’ newest restaurant venture. He’s also now about to bring a Fairhope favorite back to life, spending the last several years getting Ben’s Jr. Barbeque completely renovated inside, and it’s now very close to opening. The interior is completely new, including a brand-new kitchen. The Fairhope restaurant will maintain its iconic exterior and folks will notice the old Ben’s tables inside are being put back into service.

It’s still going to be Ben’s. It’s going to be tater skins and sweet tea in a mason jar. Burgers and barbeque,” Matthews said. “About the only thing that we don’t do that Ben’s did well was fried seafood. You know, we kind of wanted to focus on the meat aspect of it.”

Matthews hopes to have Ben’s Jr. open in early December. As for Southwood, when asked to best describe the dining experiencet here, Matthews paused for a moment and then described it as casual, fine dining.

The Triple-D episode airs Friday at 8 p.m. and there’ll be a watch party next door to the restaurant at Southbar for anyone who wants to come out.

