Free women’s health screening set Friday in Monroeville

MONROEVILLE, Ala. (WALA) - A chance for women in and near Monroe County to get a vital health care check for free is coming this Friday, Oct 27.

Monroe County Hospital’s Rural Health Clinic is teaming up with the Alabama Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program to provide access to breast and cervical cancer screenings for women in the area who may not have health insurance or are underinsured.

To be eligibility, women must:

- Be age 40 to 64, although some women ages of 21 to 39 are also eligible

- Have a household income at or below 250% of the federal poverty level

- Have no insurance or be underinsured

- Bring a valid ID and proof of income

The screenings will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Monroe County Hospital Rural Health Clinic, 2016 S. Alabama Ave. in Monroeville.

For more information, call 251-743-7376.

