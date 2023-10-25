Advertise With Us
Hire One

Judge dismisses lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College filed against state treasurer

By WBRC Staff and Tristan Ruppert
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Montgomery County judge dismissed a lawsuit Birmingham-Southern College (BSC) filed against State Treasurer Young Boozer.

BSC filed the lawsuit because Boozer denied the school’s request for a $30 million loan.

In June, Governor Ivey signed a bill that would allow the state to issue loans to schools in financial distress.

Boozer says the school did not meet the requirements to be approved for that loan.

Now, the 167-year-old institution is back in danger of closing as soon as end of this semester.

Birmingham-Southern College released the following statement:

Boozer also released a statement that reads as follows:

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County