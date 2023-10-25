Advertise With Us
Man arrested for stabbing at La Cocina Restaurant

By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing that occurred at La Cocina Restaurant on Thursday, Oct 11.

Police said they responded to the restaurant at 11:30 p.m. in reference to an assault and discovered two male victims who were cut by a male suspect while standing outside the restaurant.

The suspect fled before police arrived and the victims were taken to the hospital by personal vehicle for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

On Wednesday, Oct 25, police identified Jarvis Kidd, 43, as the suspect and he surrendered himself to Metro Jail.

According to the jail log, Kidd is charged with first degree assault and second degree assault.

