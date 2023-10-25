Advertise With Us
Man indicted on charges he killed pregnant teen

Marquis McCloud (pictured right) is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley...
Marquis McCloud (pictured right) is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley (pictured left).(WCTV)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County grand jurors indicted a man this week on charges that he murdered a Florida panhandle teen and her unborn baby.

Marquis McCloud, 33 of Newville, is facing capital charges in the shooting of Anastasia Gilley.

Four months pregnant, the 19-year-old vanished from her Jackson County home on May 3. Officers found her body a week later in a Dothan, Alabama field.

READ MORE: Sheriff on teen’s murder: “Oh, I want to pursue the death penalty”

According to records, McCloud has a 15-year adult criminal record that includes other sex arrests and accusations that, as a registered sex offender, he resided too close to an Abbeville, Alabama, school.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman promises to seek death as punishment if McCloud is convicted.

READ MORE: D.A. Russ Goodman wants death penalty in murder of pregnant teen

A January trial will likely be rescheduled based on timetables for other capital cases.

