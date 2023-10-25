Mobile City Council presses DA to speed up investigation of police Taser incident

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City Council formally urged prosecutors to speed up the investigation surrounding the death of a Theodore man during a confrontation with police over the summer.

Jawan “Jay” Dallas died at Plantation Mobile Home Park on Carol Plantation Road on July 2. His family has kept up steady pressure ever since for transparency.

City officials have taken the position that they cannot show police body camera video to the family or even release the autopsy report until after a grand jury reviews the matter. The council sent a letter to Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood asking for an expedited conclusion to that review.

“This has become a matter of public concern and we believe the swiftest possible conclusion is in the public interest,” the council wrote.

Mobile City Council President C.J. Small told FOX10 News that the council wants the Dallas family to have closure.

“The council would like, you know, for the family to really get their questions, you know, and their concerns answered,” he said.

Police have said they were investigating a reported break-in attempt at the trailer park and that Dallas acted suspiciously and then ran. They have said he tried to grab an officer’s Taser gun and that the officer stunned him twice.

Police Chief Paul Prine said several days after the incident that the officer would have been justified at that point in using deadly force.

Mobile Chief of Staff James Barber on Tuesday said Dallas’ death was not “directly attributable” to the officer’s actions. But investigators have not revealed the specific cause of death.

The District Attorney’s Office received the letter Wednesday, and a spokeswoman said Blackwood wanted to respond directly to council members before addressing the issue publicly. On Tuesday he released a statement indicating that the evidence would be presented to a grand jury “when it’s ready, not before.”

Small said Blackwood told him Wednesday that he is moving as quickly he can. He said he can only hope – for the family’s sake – that it’s not too much longer.

“Pretty much, they come down weekly and, pretty much, the council, you know really cannot, you know, help them in getting the information, what they exactly, you know, want,” he said. “The only way that we, you know, can actually help them is to really just advocate, you know for them.”

