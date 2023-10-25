Mobile Planning Commission passes comprehensive plan to improve Toulminville

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There were several people in the community who worked along with District 1 Councilman Cory Penn, pushing for change in Toulminville. This plan is an outline of the vision for the area so that when it’s time to apply for funding, it will be allocated for things that the people who live here want to see.

For the past 18 months, Penn has been working with his constituents, listening to their desires to improve Toulminville. The area is home to a basketball court named after Olympic gold medalist Demarcus Cousins and the new location for the home of baseball legend Hank Aaron.

“They stated what’s considered Toulminville, they would like to see more grocery stores, from infrastructure, anything that they would like to see in this plan,” explained Penn. “We just took that information and had a consultant help us and gather the data and create a plan.”

More grocery stores are not the only thing on the list. Penn says top priorities outlined include improving housing and safety as well, a major concern for Willie Caves Sr. He recently moved to Toulminville.

“It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s just, the cars be flying up and down the street and I’m afraid the kids — ‘cause it’s school time — and I hate seeing people flying up and down streets,” said Caves.

Specific projects, such as targeting housing through existing programs like the Blight program, are outlined. Allocated resources include an increase in funding, with an additional million dollars due to recent annexation. This added funding, along with existing resources, will be used strategically for projects aligned with community needs.

“I like that, long as he put speed bumps in the neighborhood. I think that’ll slow more people up?” said Caves. “But, I mean the houses are nice and I like that.”

The next step after the city of Mobile’s Planning Commission passed the plan Thursday is implementation.

“The seven things that we mentioned as priorities, we have ambassadors that’s going to oversee that program, and so they’re going to be out in the community, the community is going to be engaged in helping implement the program,” Penn adds.

Councilman Penn says with this plan in place, he’s certain it will have a major economic and social impact on the Toulminville Community.

