MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, Westwood Street will be closed for concrete road repairs at Airport Boulevard, according to the city of Mobile.

The concrete will take 72 hours to cure and the road is expected reopen around noon on Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.