Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A principal who was removed from her position at Dunbar Magnet School by the Mobile County Public School System has resurfaced.

Valerie Johnson is the new principal at the school system’s Academy for Virtual Learning.

There is no word if Luther Harris, the assistant principal at Dunbar, has a new position.

Both Johnson and Harris were put on administrative leave last week, but MCPSS would not release any information as to why the move was made.

