Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A principal who was removed from her position at Dunbar Magnet School by the Mobile County Public School System has resurfaced.

Valerie Johnson is the new principal at the school system’s Academy for Virtual Learning.

There is no word if Luther Harris, the assistant principal at Dunbar, has a new position.

Both Johnson and Harris were put on administrative leave last week, but MCPSS would not release any information as to why the move was made.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.