Thousands of Parrotheads in Gulf Shores this week for Meeting of the Minds convention

Jimmy Buffett passed away back in September and events like this are a way to keep his memory alive
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT
Gulf Shores, Ala. (WALA) - For the first time ever the Meeting of the Minds convention is calling Gulf Shores home after previously being hosted in Key West, Florida and in New Orleans.

And until Sunday, Oct. 29, this area will be full of activities including live music and good food.

“We love the area to begin with and it’s just the natural place for them to have this,” Awhawanna Wise said.

“Our first time for me and mine. We’ve been to Gulf Shores several times over the years,” Don Jones said.

Jimmy Buffett passed away back in September and events like this are a way to keep his memory alive.

And one of the best ways to do that is with events happening all across the area, from Lulu’s to here at the Hangout, including a tribute to Buffett Wednesday night on the main Hangout stage.

“The tribute to Jimmy Buffett later today is probably going to cause a lot of people have allergies if you get my gist. That’s going to be a real touching time I think,” Jones said.

And for the Parrotheads who traveled from across the country to be here. They couldn’t be surrounded by better people.

“It’s a brotherhood sisterhood. It is everything that could possibly bring people together. We have each other’s backs. We love each other,” Wise said.

You’ll have until Sunday to enjoy all that this great event has to offer.

