Apple AirPods Overhaul

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Apple plans to release new versions of its entry-level AirPods and its $549 AirPods Max headphones next year, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Citing people familiar with Apple’s plan, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts updates across the AirPods lineup, some bigger than others.

If it’s true that would be great news for fans of the tech, which hasn’t had an update since 2020. According to the report, the ‌next AirPods Max‌ will see the inclusion of a USB-C port for charging purposes instead of a Lightning port, and Apple will also debut new colors.

No other notable features are expected at this time.

Apple TV+ hikes price once again

Big changes could be coming to Apple TV+. Reports show the company is planning to put all media on its premium streaming platform.

The move will reportedly signal the end of Apple’s standalone apps that allow for buying and renting content.

A monthly Apple TV+ subscription will now cost $9.99, up from $6.99, which equates to an overall $36 bump for the year. A year ago, in October 2022, Apple hiked the price for an Apple TV+ subscription from $4.99 to $6.99. The service will still be ad-free, the company said.

The change is effective immediately for new customers and 30 days later for existing subscribers on their next renewal date, according to Apple.

Apple’s streaming platform is home to popular shows including “Ted Lasso,” “The Morning Show” and “Shrinking.”

But it’s not the only Apple service seeing a price increase. Its gaming platform Apple Arcade jumped from $4.99 to $6.99 monthly, and an Apple News subscription is now up $3 to $12.99. Meanwhile, an Apple One subscription, which incorporates all of Apple’s subscription services into one plan, is also up $19.95 from $16.95 monthly for individuals, and $25.95 per month for a family plan, up $3 from the previous plan.

