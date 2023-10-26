Baldwin County schools get surprise funding from state Education Trust Fund

LOXLEY Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin County Schools received a surprise in the way of nearly half a million dollars Thursday, October 26, 2023. The money is part of disbursements from the state’s Education Trust Fund (ETF) and delivered by State Senator, Greg Albritton.

A visit from State Senator Greg Albritton and Superintendent Eddie Tyler was the last thing a group of secondary school principals expected to hear at the conclusion of their meeting Thursday at the Loxley BCBE office. It wasn’t on their agenda and came as quite a shock.

“We were all standing there and in walks a camera crew and a senator and you know, everybody starts looking around like, what did we do wrong at this point, you know,” said Baldwin County Preparatory School principal, Adam Sealy.

The reason for the visit was in fact, just the opposite. Of the $497,000 divvied up Thursday, $425,000 of it is headed to his new school. Senator Albritton said the tech school will make a great impact across the area and is pleased to have been able to secure these ETF funds for the school.

Senator Albritton and Superintendent, Eddie Tyler pose for pictures after checks totaling $497,000 are presented to school system (Hal Scheurich)

“With the tech school going up, that’s going to make a regional difference,” Albritton said. “A regional difference, significant in Alabama and south Alabama and I’m proud that we’ve had the vision to do that and I’m glad that we’ve been able to get these resources to make it come to pass.”

The Baldwin County Preparatory Academy is taking shape nicely and will begin taking applications from current Baldwin County students in December. It will accommodate 1,000 students and offer instruction in 12 branches of industry. Principal, Adam Sealy said this money will help greatly.

“We can get better equipment for the shops, better PPE for the students, so we don’t have to worry this much now on…we’ve spent this money on the building,” explained Sealy. “Now, we have the money on the back end that we can supply the instructional stuff that we need as well, so we’re excited.”

While the Preparatory Academy is getting the lion’s share of the ETF money this year, four other schools are also getting nice checks. Baldwin County High School, Robertsdale High School, Elberta High School and Perdido’s K through 8 school each received $18,000.

“The high schools are traditionally the flagships of the feeder patterns. We’re the finish line for these kids and we try to provide every opportunity we can provide to prepare them for life. As they exit our doors, that’s what they walk into and to have this opportunity to be able to bless our kids with different and more opportunities is outstanding,” said principal of Baldwin County High School, Richard Paul.

Schools didn’t ask for this money. It’s taxpayer money coming back to help in our community and there are no strings attached. School administrators can use it however they see fit.

