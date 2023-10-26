Advertise With Us
Fairhope PD arrests couple accused of financial exploitation of elderly woman

Couple arrested for elderly abuse
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - The Fairhope Police Department arrested a man and his wife after a monthslong investigation involving exploitation of the elderly.

Christopher Spaulding, 48, and Shannon Spaulding, 44, both of Fairhope, each face charges of financial exploitation of the elderly and fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Police said Christopher Spaulding intimidated his mother to get money from her. Then while the mother was in the hospital, Christopher’s wife, Shannon Spaulding, spent $1,500 of the mother’s money using her debit card, according to investigators.

The mother reported it after she realized what was happening, police said.

Both suspects were granted bond of $8,000 each. They both remained in the Baldwin County Corrections Center of as late Thursday afternoon.

