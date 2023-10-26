Advertise With Us
5-year-old boy who went missing in Foley has been found

The Foley Police Department is searching for missing 5-year-old Sebastian Bradley.
The Foley Police Department is searching for missing 5-year-old Sebastian Bradley.
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT
UPDATE: Sebastian Bradley has been found and is safe.

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley Police Department is urgently searching for a missing 5-year-old boy in the 800 block of South Chestnut St.

Sebastian Bradley was last seen wearing a green long-sleeved shirt and dark green joggers.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Foley Police Department at 251-943-4431.

