Judge denies ‘youthful offender’ bid by accused Mobile cop killer; sets trial date

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Thursday ruled that a Theodore man accused of murdering a police officer will be tried as an adult.

Mobile County Circuit Judge Ben Brooks denied “youthful offender” status for Marco Antonio Perez in 2019. But the judge said out of an “abundance of caution,” he was taking a fresh look at the issue since the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office obtained a new indictment earlier this year.

Alabama’s youthful offender law offers a defendant who was younger than 21 at the time of an offense an opportunity to be exempt from the full force of the criminal justice system. If granted, punishment is capped at three years in prison, and the proceedings are hidden from public view.

Prosecutor Ashley Rich pointed to the judge’s previous ruling and Perez’s lengthy arrest record.

“Based on his previously being denied youthful offender and a dozen cases, we are adamantly opposed to his being granted youthful offender,” she said.

Perez formally pleaded not guilty to the charges – capital murder, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, theft of a firearm, two counts of motor vehicle theft and receiving stolen property.

Prosecutors allege the Perez, 24, murdered Mobile police Officer Sean Tuder at the Peach Place Inn as the officer was trying to arrest him on a gun charge. Rich on Thursday reiterated the state’s intent to seek the death penalty.

Under the original indictment, prosecutors have had to prove that Perez knew that Tuder – who was in plainclothes – was a police officer in order for it to be a capital case. The new indictment requires only that prosecutors prove Tuder was acting as a law enforcement officer at the time of the shooting.

Brooks also laid out a new trial schedule, setting a tentative date for Jan. 9. He said he would consider Rich’s request to start jury selection earlier on Jan. 2 or Jan. 3. He said he is open to that but added that he wants to consult with his staff and the court administration.

The judge set a status hearing for the week of Dec. 11 and instructed both sides to disclose by Nov. 10 a list of expert witnesses they intend to call. The District Attorney’s Office then will have until Dec. 11 to disclose any rebuttal witnesses they may call. The judge also gave prosecutors a Dec. 1 deadline to turn over to the defense and additional evidence that Perez’s lawyer have no already received.

