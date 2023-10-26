Advertise With Us
Hire One

Jurassic Quest returns to Mobile over the weekend

This year, the experience will feature more hands-on activities, education, and fun for the entire family.
Jurassic Quest returns to Mobile over the weekend
By Stephen Moody
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:06 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Convention Center is in the process of being transforming into a prehistoric wonderland as Jurassic Quest returns.

Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. you’ll have the chance to experience this in person.

“This is nothing like you’ve seen before this is a very enriching environment for anybody that loves dinosaurs, we’ve got life-size animatronic dinosaurs and entire exhibit full of them,” Dino Trainer Brianna said.

This year, the experience will feature more hands-on activities, education, and fun for the entire family.

There’s also themed rides and other attractions. It’s also educational as well.

“We do pride ourselves on our educational aspects. we have a variety of assortments of educational forms that kids can learn from. It’s a lot of tangible science. So, we even have a Dino 411 line that you can call and get your Dino questions answered,” Brianna said.

And for the kids there’s a lot to do. Like participating in a giant fossil dig, seeing real fossils up-close, and meeting the baby dinos like Tyson.

“They’re either very shocked or their eyes light up. They are so excited to see these babies because who doesn’t like a baby dinosaur? They’re super cute. So yes, I would say that they’re very excited to meet our baby dinosaurs,” Brianna said.

There will also be a costume contest, so you’re encouraged to dress up. You can find more information and buy tickets at JurassicQuest.com.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County