Jurassic Quest returns to Mobile over the weekend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Convention Center is in the process of being transforming into a prehistoric wonderland as Jurassic Quest returns.

Friday from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. you’ll have the chance to experience this in person.

“This is nothing like you’ve seen before this is a very enriching environment for anybody that loves dinosaurs, we’ve got life-size animatronic dinosaurs and entire exhibit full of them,” Dino Trainer Brianna said.

This year, the experience will feature more hands-on activities, education, and fun for the entire family.

There’s also themed rides and other attractions. It’s also educational as well.

“We do pride ourselves on our educational aspects. we have a variety of assortments of educational forms that kids can learn from. It’s a lot of tangible science. So, we even have a Dino 411 line that you can call and get your Dino questions answered,” Brianna said.

And for the kids there’s a lot to do. Like participating in a giant fossil dig, seeing real fossils up-close, and meeting the baby dinos like Tyson.

“They’re either very shocked or their eyes light up. They are so excited to see these babies because who doesn’t like a baby dinosaur? They’re super cute. So yes, I would say that they’re very excited to meet our baby dinosaurs,” Brianna said.

There will also be a costume contest, so you’re encouraged to dress up. You can find more information and buy tickets at JurassicQuest.com.

