Advertise With Us
Hire One

Law Tigers: case or no case?

Law Tigers: Case or no case?
By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Matt Roden, the attorney for the Law Tigers in Alabama, joined our Chelsey Sayasane to talk about ‘case or no case.’ He is a motorcycle rider himself and helps the riding community get back on their bikes after they have been involved in a motorcycle accident. Matt says, “I am a rider myself and I know what people go through when they have been involved in an accident. What people do not know, is that there are a lot of things that happen during an accident that would possibly turn into a case. I am here to help shed light on scenarios that we have come across that have turned into motorcycle accident cases.”

Learn more in the clip above and on their website.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
MCPSS Board President clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet
Melissa Cross says her older sister Jenny died from a silent heart attack
Silent Heart Attack, Family Warns Subtle Symptoms
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
Saraland teenager killed in car wreck on Celeste Road
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people

Latest News

The fleet fly-in is designed to provide a week of training for student aviators.
Naval helicopter fly-in at Whiting Field
After police arrived and rang the doorbell, they heard a gunshot from inside.
2 dead after apparent murder-suicide in Gautier; police release man’s identity
Metal shards spilled from a truck, flattens drivers' tires.
Highway 43 reopens in Clarke County after metal strips removed from roadway
At issue is what innocent owners must do to get back property seized by police.
US Supreme Court hears arguments in forfeiture case from Satsuma