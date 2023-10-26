Advertise With Us
Local Christmas tree farm withstands record heat this year, now ready for holiday season

This past summer’s hot and dry weather hasn’t only affected crops, but it’s also impacted Christmas trees.
By Ashlyn Mitchell
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Steve Mannhard, Owner of Fish River Christmas Tree Farm, is already getting his trees ready for the holiday season.

Steve Mannhard, Owner of Fish River Christmas Tree Farm, is already getting his trees ready for the holiday season.

“It always gives me so much pleasure to have these people,” he said. “You wonder all year long whether anybody will come and get your tree. When they start showing up, it’s all worth it.”

Mannhard’s farm is Baldwin County’s largest Christmas tree farm.

“We normally have 20 thousand trees on the farm, all different sizes,” he said.

Starting in three weeks, folks will pull up to the farm for one of their favorite traditions. But like many farmers, Mannhard is coming off of a grueling summer

“In the 45 years I’ve been doing this, this is the worst drought we’ve ever had,” he said. “It was so excessively hot that the trees really didn’t like it so they stopped growing and I was really worried about them because we didn’t have irrigation. We never really would have needed it in July and August for any of the years before.”

Thankfully, the damage appears to have been minimal.

“As soon as it started cooling off starting at the end of September and so forth, they started putting on new growth and they’re putting on new growth right now. They ended up being remarkably resilient and drought resistant,” added Mannhard.

Mannhard says this summer’s difficult was truly a learning curve.

“Had I known I had a year like this, I might’ve put in irrigation tubing everywhere. I used to laugh at some of the growers that put in irrigation- and say oh we never need any irrigation, not here in South Alabama this close to the Gulf of Mexico. It downpours daily and it cools off in the evenings...but that didn’t happen,” he laughed.

He assures folks they’ll still get their favorite tree this year.

“We’ll have the same trees we’ve always had. They didn’t die, they just slowed down a bit,” he said.

Fish River Christmas Tree Farm officially opens on November 18.

