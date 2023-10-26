Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of the 2018 robbery of a Subway restaurant faces a possible sentence of life without parole, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Officer said Thursday.

A Mobile County jury found Miguel Colunga guilty of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2018, Colunga entered a Subway on Cottage Hill Road armed with a gun and ordered an employee to give him money from the cash drawer, according to court documents. Colunga stole about $2,000 from the cash register and safe and then fled the scene on foot.

Testimony showed that a few hours after the robbery occurred, Mobile police officers tracked him down with neighborhood surveillance video. With the homeowners consent to search the home, Colunga was found hiding behind a refrigerator with drugs present, authorities said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 9. The only possible sentence allowed under the law based on his priors is life in prison without parole, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.