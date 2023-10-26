Advertise With Us
Hire One

Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says

Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man convicted of the 2018 robbery of a Subway restaurant faces a possible sentence of life without parole, the Mobile County District Attorney’s Officer said Thursday.

A Mobile County jury found Miguel Colunga guilty of first-degree robbery and possession of a controlled substance.

In 2018, Colunga entered a Subway on Cottage Hill Road armed with a gun and ordered an employee to give him money from the cash drawer, according to court documents. Colunga stole about $2,000 from the cash register and safe and then fled the scene on foot.

Testimony showed that a few hours after the robbery occurred, Mobile police officers tracked him down with neighborhood surveillance video. With the homeowners consent to search the home, Colunga was found hiding behind a refrigerator with drugs present, authorities said.

Sentencing is set for Nov. 9. The only possible sentence allowed under the law based on his priors is life in prison without parole, according to the DA’s office.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County