MCPSS board president clarifies what led to leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News is learning what sparked sudden leadership changes at Dunbar Magnet School.

Both the Principal Dr. Valerie Johnson and Assistant Principal Luther Harris were placed on leave last week.

The school system wouldn’t say what led up to that decision until now.

According to Board President Sherry Dillihay-McDade, Dr. Johnson and Harris just couldn’t get on the same page.

She says Superintendent Chresal Threadgill had to step in to do what was best for the students, and that was separating the two.

McDade says those disagreements have landed them both in new positions.

“They couldn’t meet in the middle. They were going in different directions on the way that the school should have been ran,” McDade said. “And I think that it was to the best interest of our students that we intervene.”

Dr. Johnson has already been re-assigned as the new principal for the school system’s academy for virtual learning.

McDade says Harris is still on leave but will also be moved to another school as assistant principal.

She believes differences between the two were disrupting what was best for the students.

“Both of them had different administrative styles that they were trying to implement,” McDade explained. “It wasn’t fair to our students that one would tell them to do one thing and the other one would tell them to do another.”

We’re told Dunbar is currently under the leadership of two supervisors.

