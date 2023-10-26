Advertise With Us
Hire One

Meeting of the Minds gather in Gulf Shores for the first time, celebrating Jimmy Buffett

Parrot Heads flock to Gulf Shores for annual party
By Lacey Beasley
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Thousands of Parrot Heads flocking to Gulf Shores for the annual Meeting of the Minds.

This is the late Jimmy Buffett’s fan base that meets every year to celebrate his music. This year is the first time it was hosted in Gulf Shores, Buffett’s old stomping grounds.

“It’s been different, but it’s been fun,” said Ronald Mead, a Parrot Head. “We’ve been here for a couple of days and having a good time.”

Buffett fans are known as “Parrot Heads,” and they don’t take the title lightly. Many dressed in their most tropical attire.

The night was filled with lots of music, dancing, and shouts.

“I’ve got to say Pirate Looks at Forty is my favorite because that’s a great song,” said Laura Howe.

Following Buffett’s passing last month, some said this year is more sentimental.

“It’s really sad this year,” said Howe. “We are missing Jimmy but look at how happy everybody is. This place brings together so many people who are happy.”

Parrot Heads will continue the fun in his honor.

“There’s still going to be Parrot Heads, we’ll be here forever,” said Ronald Bernagisel.

For the schedule of events, click here.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County