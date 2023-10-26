MFRD launches Fill the Boot campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is joining with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to raise money for the annual Fill the Boot campaign.

More than 150 members of MFRD are participating. The event helps support MDA’s effort to fund groundbreaking research to accelerate treatments and cures.

The campaign began Thursday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.