Advertise With Us
Hire One

MFRD launches Fill the Boot campaign

MFRD launching Fill the Boot Campaign
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is joining with the Muscular Dystrophy Association to raise money for the annual Fill the Boot campaign.

More than 150 members of MFRD are participating. The event helps support MDA’s effort to fund groundbreaking research to accelerate treatments and cures.

The campaign began Thursday, Oct. 26, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 28.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County