Mobile cold case murder victim’s boyfriend recalls learning body had been found

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man who dated the victim of a 1980 slaying testified Thursday about finding out about the killing.

Daryl Fillingame testified that he had spoken with Sandra Williams, who was 19 at the time, the night before her death in September 1980.

“I was going to bed,” he said. “She was fine, as far as I knew.”

Then, Fillingame testified, he was at work the next day and heard a radio report about the discovering a body with a keychain with “Sandy” engraved on it.

“I figured it was one in a million – it couldn’t be,” he said.

But as it turned out, the victim was Williams. Authorities said she has been raped and stabbed, her body left on a dead-end street in Mobile’s Toulminville community.

Fillingame testified that he twice volunteered DNA samples.

Police arrested Alvin Ray Allen, 65, in 2019, nearly 40 years after the murder, based on DNA evidence that was not available at the time. This is the second time Allen has gone on trial. His first trial – the last cased tried in Mobile County Circuit Court before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the courthouse in 2020 – ended in a mistrial after jurors could not reach a unanimous verdict.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Dennis Knizley, Fillingame testified that he and Williams talked about “everything under the sun” but that she never mentioned having problems with a neighbor. Knizley asked specifically if Williams, who was white, mentioned having problems with a black neighbor. That, Knizley suggested, would have triggered alarm in those days.

The prosecution argues that Allen had been harassing Williams.

After the first trial, prosecutors and the defense discussed the possibility of a plea bargain, prompting the victim’s family to meet with Rich. Angry voices could be heard behind closed doors during that meeting in February 2021. But Rich later emerged to say the case would be retried.

Testimony resumes Friday.

