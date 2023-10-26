Mobile officials say they can’t reveal autopsy for Jawan Dallas; legal experts question that

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For about a month, investigators have known how Jawan Dallas died during an encounter with police at a mobile home park, but city officials have said Alabama’s grand jury law prevents them from telling the public.

Some experts question that, however.

“I don’t think the … laws in Alabama mandate that a public record somehow becomes a secret record that no one can ever see because it’s been shown to a grand jury,” said Evans Bailey, an attorney for the Alabama Press Association.

Autopsy reports generally are public records in Alabama. But James Barber, Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s chief of staff, repeatedly had cited the state’s grand jury secrecy law. Until a grand jury reviews the incident, he has said, the city cannot release the autopsy report or even discuss what the conclusions are. The most Barber has said is that police did not “directly” cause Dallas’ death.

That statute protects the confidentiality of people who serve on a grand jury and their internal deliberations. It also seeks to ensure that people who have information about a crime are “encouraged to testify freely and truthfully … without fear or apprehension that their testimony may be subsequently disclosed.”

Mobile County District Attorney Keith Blackwood has said he will not discuss evidence that the grand jury will review. A spokeswoman for the office said Thursday that the district attorney would have no further comment on a Mobile City Council request that he speed up the investigation. She told FOX10 News that the office has not given “legal advice” to the city about what it should or should not say publicly.

Bailey told FOX10 News that he agrees the grand jury secrecy law would pertain to certain evidence, such as a murder weapon or a business document that’s not a public record. But he argued it does not apply to a public record.

He pointed to a 2004 Alabama Supreme Court case involving The Daily Home’s attempt to obtain records from the Talladega Water and Sewer Board. The board argued some of the records should be withheld because they were the subject of a pending criminal investigation. In a footnote, the court wrote: “We note, for example, that a record that would ordinarily be subject to disclosure under the Open Records Act does not become private simply because it is given to law-enforcement personnel.”

Bailey offered the hypothetical example of a city budget, one of the most basic public documents. What if a city official were accused of including fraudulent information in the budget and it became part of a grand jury investigation?

“I don’t think that means that the budget of the city is now secret that no one can look at because a grand jury has been shown it and talked about it,” he said.

There is little doubt that public officials are allowed to withhold autopsy information under a 2021 Alabama Supreme Court decision in a case involving the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. The court ruled in that case that autopsies are “law enforcement investigative reports” and exempt from public records requests.

But Gunita Singh, a staff attorney for the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, said there is a difference between having the discretion to withhold information and being required to withhold it. Mobile officials have said they’re not allowed to divulge the information.

“Some of the exemptions to disclosure in Alabama’s public records that are mandatory, but some are discretionary,” she said.

Singh cited an Alabama attorney general’s opinion dealing specifically with autopsies. That opinion said those types of records should be withheld only if doing so would compromise an investigation.

“My understanding there is that it’s not necessarily mandatory,” he said.

In the 2021 case involving the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office, Justice Greg Shaw – who wrote the majority opinion – wrote a separate concurrence to emphasize that just because public officials can withhold information related to law enforcement investigations does not mean that they should.

He wrote that the law provides a “narrow exception” to the Open Records Act and “need not be exaggerated.” He wrote that it “by no means prevents law-enforcement departments from opening for inspection such records when those ramifications do not exist, and I believe that our law-enforcement officials would utilize their discretion appropriately.”

Bailey said premature release of some information might interfere with an investigation. In the death of Dallas, however, he said it is difficult to conclude that releasing an autopsy showing how he died would compromise the investigation.

“I feel like it is a bit of a stretch, especially when the, you know, the circumstances of the incident seem to be pretty well understood,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.