Advertise With Us
Hire One

MPD arrests man for allegedly robbing a Dollar General of detergent

Tywain Rembert
Tywain Rembert(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By Robert Ristaneo
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested a man for robbing a Dollar General Store for Downey Scent Booster Beads on Wednesday, Oct 25.

Officers responded to the location off of Government Boulevard at 10 a.m. and discovered a man had entered the store with a duffel bag and began placing items inside of it.

The employee attempted to stop him and the suspect pushed her to the ground and exited the store, police said.

The employee followed the suspect outside and he started making verbal threats to her before dropping the duffel bag and fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The merchandise was returned to the store and on Thursday, Oct 26, Tywain Rembert, 28, was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

According to court documents, the item he attempted to steal was Downey Scent Booster Beads.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Multiple Chickasaw students at football game rushed to hospital
Dr. Valerie Johnson (left) and Luther Harris (right)
Dunbar School’s principal and assistant principal placed on leave
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Principal removed from Dunbar Magnet School has new position
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
Family members ‘thankful’ after cold case double murder arrest two years later
ALEA has released the victim’s name.
Fiery crash on Murray Hill Road claims life of Irvington woman

Latest News

Mobile PD investigates alleged social media threats against students
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what...
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people, contradicting what Biloxi mayor claims
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi
Second Mobile shelter denies agreement with Biloxi over homeless people
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Man convicted of 2018 Subway restaurant robbery could get life sentence, Mobile DA’s office says
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County
Candlelight vigil for crime victims in Baldwin County