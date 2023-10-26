MPD arrests man for allegedly robbing a Dollar General of detergent

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police said they arrested a man for robbing a Dollar General Store for Downey Scent Booster Beads on Wednesday, Oct 25.

Officers responded to the location off of Government Boulevard at 10 a.m. and discovered a man had entered the store with a duffel bag and began placing items inside of it.

The employee attempted to stop him and the suspect pushed her to the ground and exited the store, police said.

The employee followed the suspect outside and he started making verbal threats to her before dropping the duffel bag and fleeing the scene, according to authorities.

The merchandise was returned to the store and on Thursday, Oct 26, Tywain Rembert, 28, was arrested and charged with first degree robbery.

According to court documents, the item he attempted to steal was Downey Scent Booster Beads.

